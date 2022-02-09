Marathon Capital Management Takes Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 84.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

