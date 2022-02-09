Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.78 on Monday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $558.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.