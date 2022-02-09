Mariner LLC Acquires 182,899 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,899 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $260,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.58. 130,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,660. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

