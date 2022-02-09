Mariner LLC Acquires 52,785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $94,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. 327,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,530. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.71. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.41.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

