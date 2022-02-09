Mariner LLC Acquires 90,934 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $157,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.16. 257,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813,535. The company has a market cap of $464.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.22 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.