Mariner LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $317,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 136,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Visa by 227.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $232.28. The company had a trading volume of 169,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $221.20.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

