Mark S. Schroeder Sells 204 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE LH opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $223.36 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.
