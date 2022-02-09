Markel Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $74.08 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $74.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $73.86. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $83.86 EPS.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,273.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,234.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,250.46. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

