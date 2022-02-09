Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

