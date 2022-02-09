Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.07% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “
Shares of MRKR opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Marker Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 585,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
