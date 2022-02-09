Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 235.57 ($3.19).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.77) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 199.85 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.19. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.