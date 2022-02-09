Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.