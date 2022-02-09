Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,800 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.