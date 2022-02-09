Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 13,207 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

CARA opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

