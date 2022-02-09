Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,500 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 139.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Camden National were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 11.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

