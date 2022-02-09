Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 33.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 706,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter worth $52,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.82. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.