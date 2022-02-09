Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 168.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,405,000 after buying an additional 826,153 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after buying an additional 289,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

