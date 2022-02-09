Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of Cara Therapeutics worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

