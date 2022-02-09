Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 5,401 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.