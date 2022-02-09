Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

