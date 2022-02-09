Martingale Asset Management L P Has $698,000 Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $506,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 and have sold 11,563 shares worth $1,047,156. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $96.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 25.39%. Analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

