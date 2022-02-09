Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 139.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Camden National were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

