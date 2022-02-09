Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $638,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth $22,931,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

