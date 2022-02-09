Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

