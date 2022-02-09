Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $581.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

