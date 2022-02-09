Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $58,535,150.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20.

On Monday, November 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22.

On Friday, November 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96.

On Monday, November 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total value of $29,837,842.54.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60.

NYSE:MA traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $381.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,491,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.86 and a 200-day moving average of $354.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

