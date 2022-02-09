Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 211,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,363,311 shares.The stock last traded at $82.58 and had previously closed at $83.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 225,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

