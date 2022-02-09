Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.05

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 297319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 889.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after buying an additional 854,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

