Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.05

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 297319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55.
Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)
Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.
