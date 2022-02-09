Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,934,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 41.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.