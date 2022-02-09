Maverix Metals Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market cap of $625.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

