Maxim Group Begins Coverage on SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

SeqLL stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93. SeqLL has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeqLL stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of SeqLL as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

