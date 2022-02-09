McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,922 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,538. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

