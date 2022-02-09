McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,738 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 198,053 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,852,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $5,493,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.19. 41,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,434. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.