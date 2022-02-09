McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $26.62 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,880 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund makes up about 4.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.42. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
