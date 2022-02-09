McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 921.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 383,056 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 6,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

