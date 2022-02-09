McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Takes $312,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,538. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

