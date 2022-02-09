McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

