McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $303.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $280.66 and last traded at $278.79, with a volume of 1616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.
In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,293 shares of company stock worth $5,845,228. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.
About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
