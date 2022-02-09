McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $303.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $280.66 and last traded at $278.79, with a volume of 1616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,293 shares of company stock worth $5,845,228. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

