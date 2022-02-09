Mdex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.47 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $226.50 million and $8.47 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,966,183 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

