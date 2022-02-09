Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

