Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318,586. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

