Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. 93,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,318,586. The company has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

