Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($293.10) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Merck KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

