Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total value of 129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Georgios Palikaras sold 343,436 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 1,442,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Meta Materials Inc. has a one year low of 1.38 and a one year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

