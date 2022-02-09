Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Meta Materials were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth $23,648,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the third quarter worth $125,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth $23,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Materials news, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total transaction of 1,909,323.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMAT opened at 1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.77. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.38 and a 1 year high of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

