Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The firm has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.