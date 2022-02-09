Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,856,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 123,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 205,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

