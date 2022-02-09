Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, reaching $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $624.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

