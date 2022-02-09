Meta Platforms Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FB)

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.12 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $220.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.92 and a 200 day moving average of $338.31. The firm has a market cap of $612.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $216.15 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 3,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 27,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.