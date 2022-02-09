Michael Leaf Purchases 694 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Michael Leaf acquired 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £1,478.22 ($1,998.95).

The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 220 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 155 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.16 ($3.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 233.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.