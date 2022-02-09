Michael (Mick) Billing Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) insider Michael (Mick) Billing acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Argonaut Resources Company Profile

Argonaut Resources NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada, Zambia, and Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, cobalt, and zinc. The company was incorporated in 1985 is based in Adelaide, Australia.

